The Taliban won the war. Now they are faced with a task that may be even more difficult: to run a state that has fallen to them almost overnight. They seem to be aware that they cannot do it on their own. They left the mayor of Kabul in office. The Minister of Health too. The two politicians are likely to wonder what will happen to them when the Islamists no longer need their services. “The Taliban know they have weaknesses in some of the most complex administrative tasks,” says Ibraheem Bahiss, who works for the International Crisis Group think tank.