Louisiana State

Blue Cross reminds Louisianians of remote care options

West Side Journal
 6 days ago

BATON ROUGE – Louisiana is in a fourth surge of COVID-19, driven by the highly contagious Delta variant of the virus and a below-average statewide vaccination rate. In recent weeks, state health officials have reported record numbers of people hospitalized for COVID-19. As healthcare providers and hospitals work to treat high volumes of COVID-19 patients, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana encourages telehealth use for routine care needs.

