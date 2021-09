Chip designer NVIDIA Corporation's $40 billion attempt to take over British design house Arm Ltd. is facing opposition from a host of American companies. This opposition is the latest in a series of setbacks for the affair, which has faced scrutiny from regulators worldwide. According to a report from The Telegraph, Palo Alto, California-based electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla Inc, digital retail giant Amazon and Samsung Electronics have shared their reservations with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) about the proposed acquisition, which NVIDIA expects to secure global regulatory approval early next year. Reports of the opposition come to light as the FTC is expected to release the detailed results of its investigation, which started earlier this year, in the coming weeks.