Pinckneyville, IL

Pinckneyville football opener canceled due to COVID-19 positive player; entire team quarantined

By Bucky Dent
The Southern
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOVID-19 owns an early lead on high school football and the season hasn't even started yet. Season openers for Pinckneyville and Johnston City have been canceled due to the coronavirus. The Panthers won’t start their football season at home Friday night with Red Bud, while the Indians' game at Edwards County is wiped out due to the pandemic forcing the Albion-based school into remote learning.

thesouthern.com

