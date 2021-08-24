Betty M. Reynolds
Betty M. Reynolds, 79, of La Porte, Indiana, passed away Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, at 12:15 a.m. in her home. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, at Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel, 418 Washington St., Michigan City, Indiana, with Rev. William F. O’Toole officiating. Burial will follow in St. Stanislaus Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Friday, and from 9-10 a.m. Saturday at the Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel.www.lpheralddispatch.com
Comments / 0