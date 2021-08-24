Cancel
Revisiting Charlie Watts’ Last Rolling Stones Show

By Bryan Rolli
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Fan footage of the Rolling Stones' last concert with drummer Charlie Watts has begun to recirculate following the news of Watts' death at the age of 80. Watts last took to his throne on Aug. 30, 2019, for a rousing, two-hour show at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla., as part of the Stones' No Filter Tour. The trek, which began in 2017, was scheduled to conclude in 2020 but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

