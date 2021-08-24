Cancel
The Citadel implements temporary mask requirement similar to colleges throughout the state

By Libby Stanford lstanford@postandcourier.com
The Post and Courier
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMasks will be required for all cadets, employees and visitors indoors at The Citadel campus starting Aug. 25. The military college announced the temporary mask requirement on Aug. 24. The requirement is in place until Sept. 7, at which point the college will reassess case numbers, transmission levels and other factors, Col. Cardin Crawford, interim vice president of communications and marketing, said in a news release.

