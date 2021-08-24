Cancel
New Orleans, LA

The WBR Museum presents: Louisiana Birds by Katherine Klimitas

By Staff Report editor@thewestsidejournal.com
West Side Journal
 6 days ago

On September 4th, 2021 the West Baton Rouge Museum will open the exhibition entitled Louisiana Birds. This exhibit provides an intimate look at the beautiful array of birds that reside in our pass through our state. It will also highlight her paintings of different dog breeds. New Orleans based artist and author Katherine Klimitas is known for her watercolors of animals and insects writes of this series, “With studies of pelicans, egrets, herons, and a few in between, I hope each painting in the collection captures the same elegance and grace that I see when I look at these magnificent creatures.” This exhibit will run through January 2nd, 2022.

www.thewestsidejournal.com

Comments / 0

 

