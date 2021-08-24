Cancel
Missouri Health Officials Hope FDA’s Pfizer Approval Spurs Vaccinations

krcu.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHealth officials in Missouri are hoping the Food and Drug Administration’s full approval of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine will boost the state’s lagging vaccination rates. The agency on Monday announced the approval of the drug for patients 16 and older, giving the shots the same level of approval as flu vaccines and other immunizations. Until now, Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine has been in use under an emergency order.

