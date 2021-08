Judgments of foreclosure and sale granted in favor of lenders are being reversed. This article highlights the underdiscussed expanded burden now imposed by the Second Department that lenders must satisfy to successfully foreclose on a defaulted loan. Many foreclosure proceedings already at the judgment stage are being unwound for the proofs submitted by the lenders years prior when moving for summary judgment now being considered insufficient to prove that the loan is actually in default. These 11th hour reversals of foreclosure judgments, however, can and should be avoided from the start.