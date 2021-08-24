Cancel
UGA gymnast and Georgia Tech quarterback sign NIL deals with the Atlanta Braves

Lexington Herald-Leader
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA University of Georgia gymnast and Georgia Tech quarterback became the first two student-athletes to ink NIL deals with a Major League Baseball team. The Atlanta Braves announced on Monday that UGA gymnast Rachel Baumann and Georgia Tech quarterback Jordan Yates had signed NIL deals with the team. This is the first partnership between an MLB team and student-athletes after changes to student-athlete compensation rules were approved earlier this year, according to a press release from the Braves.

