CHARLESTON, S.C. (WSAV) — A Charleston man faces two years in prison for his involvement in a riot in May 2020 and for illegally possessing a firearm. Acting United States Attorney, M. Rhett DeHart says the man is charged with unlawful travel to incite destructive riots and possession of a firearm by a felon. The riot followed the death of George Floyd, which sparked a worldwide summer of racial justice protests.