Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Fortune tellers take your cash and don’t show up

By Steve McFarland
losaltosonline.com
 7 days ago

Astrology, tarot and other psychic services is a $2 billion industry, and scammers are cashing in on their popularity. The Better Business Bureau’s Scam Tracker has received reports from people who paid for psychic readings and other services but never received what they were promised. How the scam works. You...

www.losaltosonline.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cash App#Cashapp#Bbb Scam Tracker#Bbb Org Scamtracker#Bbb Org Avoidscams
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Tarot
Related
Personal Financeocmomblog.com

Cash Benefits: What to Do If You Are Unsure of Your Eligibility

Sometimes some financial aid is all people need to help them get back on track. Sudden occurrences can put people in a struggle that makes them unable to earn money. In cases like this, it may be best to look into getting cash assistance, even temporarily, to help you get back on your feet. The issue, however, is that you need to qualify for cash benefits in the first place. So, here we delve into what you can do if you are unsure of your eligibility.
Austin, TXCBS Austin

5 ways to make money with Lifestyles Unlimited

True or false? Investing in real estate could net you several different ways to earn passive income. When we asked the team at Lifestyles Unlimited their answer is true. Today mentor and successful investor, Joey Sullivan, explains the 5 ways you can make money in real estate!. Follow us on...
Economybusinessnewsdaily.com

How to Send PayPal Invoices

PayPal invoices allow you to submit requests for payment to clients through a customizable template, which includes options like description of services, numbered invoices, and personalized settings. The feature also tracks customer payment status and records the history of all your interactions with the client. PayPal invoices use a per-transaction...
Economystudybreaks.com

6 Expert Tips That Will Help You Win Your Customers’ Loyalty

It’s good to get someone to buy your product or service; it’s even better if you can get them to buy your stuff again and again. Earning customer loyalty is key to ensuring the longevity of your business. You want people to find your business and come back time and time again, and building loyalty will help you gain more sales.
Credits & LoansPosted by
Best Life

This Is the Most and Least Trusted Bank in the U.S., Data Shows

There are few businesses you put your trust in more than your bank. After all, you rely on it to protect your money and provide a sense of security for your overall financial life. But banks have proven to be no strangers to scandals, security beaches, and all sorts of other questionable business practices. So, what is the most—and least—trusted bank in the U.S.? We consulted the latest Axios Harris Poll 100 to find out.
Buying CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

Can You Privately Sell a Vehicle That You Still Owe Money On?

When it comes to selling a vehicle, we don’t typically have a ton of options. The easiest thing for most owners who still owe money on their vehicle, where the bank holds a lien, is to travel to a dealership to make a trade-in where more experienced sales teams know exactly what to do. There are pros and cons to this, as well as pros and cons to selling your vehicle privately through social media platforms and online, especially if you have an active auto loan on the car. But, just because you don’t hold the title in your hand doesn’t mean you’re options are completely limited, as most banks and loan organizations do have ways that allow you to sell a used car that you still owe money on in a private sale.
Personal Financekcrw.com

Savings are up during pandemic. What should people do with the extra cash?

The average retirement account balance has hit an all-time high — up a little more than 20% compared to the same time last year. That’s according to a new analysis from Fidelity Investments, the largest administrator of workplace retirement accounts. Fidelity also saw a jump in the number of millionaires among its clients. On the flip side, millions of Americans are still out of work, taking on more debt and relying on government pandemic assistance.
Real Estatetheyankeexpress.com

Why don’t rich people pay cash for homes?

Paying cash for a home may not be the smartest financial move even if you can afford it. For most people, getting a mortgage to buy a house is essential because paying cash for a home isn’t feasible. But for rich people with millions of dollars in the bank, covering the costs of a property out of pocket would likely be within reach.
Cell Phonesyourmileagemayvary.net

Should You Buy Cell Phone Insurance Or Get It From Your Credit Card?

When you pick up a new phone, you should consider the best way to protect that $1000+ purchase. You’re in luck because there are plenty of options, including many popular credit cards that offer cell phone protection. To be eligible, all you have to do is charge your cell phone bill to a card that provides coverage.
Real Estatenewmilfordspectrum.com

This New Credit Card Can Help You Buy A Home. But Creating It Was Nearly Impossible.

In 2017, Ankur Jain had sold a company to Tinder, had become its VP of product, and was hating the conversations he was having. He was living in San Francisco, where Silicon Valley types would talk about solving big problems and bettering the world — “and then the kind of stuff I would keep hearing about was, like, ‘We’re building crypto stickers,’ ” Jain says. This in a state where the median household price had hit twice the national mark, and in a city that over the past five years had seen median home prices nearly double. And it wasn’t as if the housing stock had astronomically improved. “The more these things became expensive, the less you got as a consumer,” he remembers realizing. “In what world of private sector markets does that make sense? And that, to me, spells opportunities to change a whole model.”
Marketsyourmoney.com

Should you take investment advice from a ‘finfluencer’?

One in five (21%) 18 to 34-year-olds who became interested in investing during the pandemic were influenced by TikTok, with more than one in 10 people (12%) of all ages thinking about investing after viewing the video-sharing website. According to a study by Hargreaves Lansdown, 11% of people said they’d...

Comments / 0

Community Policy