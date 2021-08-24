Auditions announced for BR Ballet Theatre’s Youth Ballet

The Baton Rouge Ballet is holding open auditions for young and talented dancers interested in joining the BRBT Youth Ballet. The Youth Ballet is a dynamic program that provides quality training for aspiring young dancers and historically, their mission has been to bring the art of ballet to community groups historically underserved in the arts with a summer tour of libraries, retirement centers and day camps. This past summer, the troupe was unable to rehearse let alone tour to any of these locations, so exciting new plans were laid for them.