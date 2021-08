Shunsuke Nakamura has been speaking to former Celtic View writer David Friel, who is now a sports journalist at Scottish Sun about Celitc’s new King of Japan, Kyogo. The Celtic legend enjoyed an incredible spell at Celtic Park working under Gordon Strachan winning 3 titles and paying a major role in seeing Celtic advance past the Group stages of the Champions League. His stunning goals – like the free kick against Manchester United – are things of legend and he’s still a big fan of the club, watching most games via Celtic TV.