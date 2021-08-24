Mask-wearing in school makes sense

I listened last week as multiple districts (15 out of 17 districts in our local IU) decided to make masking voluntary in their district buildings. Despite the CDC’s recommendations that masks should be worn regardless of vaccination status, despite the encouragement of the American Academy of Pediatrics (70,000 pediatric physician members) to mask students as they return to school our local districts have ignored the wisdom of the experts thus putting thousands of young people at risk. It isn’t even just young people at risk, it is our entire community.