Philadelphia’s own Nothing has announced their latest album The Great Dismal B-Sides, set to release on October 8th via Relapse Records. The album was recorded during the band’s critically acclaimed The Great Dismal sessions, with the B-Sides including 3 new tracks, “The Great Dismal,” “Amber Gambler” and Delfonics cover, “La La Means I Love You.” Alongside the B-Sides release, the band has shared the video for “Amber Gambler.” The visual was directed by Ben Rayner and shows the ups and downs of a relationship while they are on the run from the law. The song is the first to receive a visual from the deluxe album and is the fifth accompanying video of the original tracks following, “April Ha Ha,” “Famine Asylum,” “Say Less” and “Bernie Sanders.”