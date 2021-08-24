Humble Games Announced Upcoming Titles Will Be Available on Xbox Game Pass
During Xbox’s Gamescom 2021 presentation, Humble Games shared a sizzle real that reveals their current and upcoming lineup of games will be available on Xbox Game Pass. The publisher confirmed that the following games will be on Xbox Game Pass: Archvale, Bushiden, Chinatown Detective Agency, Dodgeball Academia, Flynn: Son of Crimson, Midnight Fight Express, Next Space Rebels, Signalis, Unpacking, and Unsighted.noisypixel.net
