Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

The Big Ten, Pac 12 and the ACC Alliance is Official (Sort of)

By Christopher Hall
Posted by 
MountaineerMaven
MountaineerMaven
 6 days ago

On Tuesday, the Big Ten, Pac 12 and ACC conferences officially formed an alliance in the hopes of shaping the future of college football. The announcement follows the departure of two historical programs from the Big 12 Conference, the University of Texas and Oklahoma University, to join the Southeastern Conference (SEC).

The trio of commissioners held a joint press conference following the release of their goals in the collaboration were unanimously supported by the presidents, chancellors and athletics directors at all 41 institutions. However, Pac 12 commissioner George Kliavkoff stated, "There is no signed document. There is an agreement between three gentlemen."

They will be guided in all cases by a commitment to, and prioritization of, supporting student-athlete well-being, academic and athletic opportunities, experiences and diverse educational programming. The three conferences are grounded in their support of broad-based athletic programs, the collegiate model and opportunities for student-athletes as part of the educational missions of institutions.

The three conferences remain competitors in every sense but are committed to collaborating and providing thought leadership on various opportunities and challenges facing college athletics, including:

· Student-athlete mental and physical health, safety, wellness and support.

· Strong academic experience and support

· Diversity, equity, and inclusion

· Social justice

· Gender equality

· Future structure of the NCAA

· Federal legislative efforts

· Postseason championships and future formats

The alliance includes a scheduling component for football and women’s and men’s basketball designed to create new inter-conference games, enhance opportunities for student-athletes, and optimize the college athletics experience for both student-athletes and fans across the country. The scheduling alliance will begin as soon as practical while honoring current contractual obligations. A working group compromised of athletic directors representing the three conferences will oversee the scheduling component of the alliance, including determining the criteria upon which scheduling decisions will be made. All three leagues and their respective institutions understand that scheduling decisions will be an evolutionary process given current scheduling commitments.

The football scheduling alliance will feature additional attractive matchups across the three conferences while continuing to honor historic rivalries and the best traditions of college football.

On women’s and men’s basketball, the three conferences will add early and midseason games as well as annual events that feature premier matchups between the three leagues.

The three conferences will also explore opportunities for the vast and exceptional Olympic Sports programs to compete more frequently and forge additional attractive and meaningful rivalries.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YrjKX_0bbj8H8600
Jul 21, 2021; Charlotte, NC, USA; ACC commissioner Jim Phillips speaks to the media during the ACC Kickoff at The Westin Charlotte. Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Where is the Big 12 in all of this? ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips said, "We want and need the Big 12 to do well. The Big 12 matters," before explaining that uncertainty with the league is the reason there was no invitation.

"This group of Power Five schools’ matters. We know what the Power Five does not for only those 65 schools or so, not only FBS but Division I. We understand what those championships mean, specifically at least right now, in basketball, some of the CFP distribution, etc, to FBS.

"We’re in such a critical time, I think, in the history of college athletics as we look at it, to have the uncertainty in legislation, in governance, in the future of the NCAA, federal government involvement, lawsuit, Alston, transfer legislation, CFP – that’s more than enough for all of us to have to digest. And there’s the huge unsettling of the membership and where schools are going. The Big 12 has been around a lot of years and has meant a lot to college sports and college athletics.

"As for this particular alliance, I think there’s uncertainty. There’s uncertainty in what’s going on between two conferences. There just is. How long, when, who goes where, etc., and we felt the three of us, and the conferences that we represent and the broad-based program that we’re committed to and the like-minded values that I described earlier that we had a chance to stabilize it. And we’re all hopeful that this will and allow a conference like the Big 12 to figure out their path forward. So, there’s a lot of moving parts, but that was part of our rationale on putting our alliance together."

To sum up the day, three conferences are looking for stability, there is no written agreement between the three conferences, and the biggest news to come out of the announcement is an agreement for future scheduling, which will immediately have a bigger effect on non-football programs.

As for the Big 12 Conference, it sounds like the ACC, Big Ten and Pac 12 are giving them a chance to fill the unfillable void left behind by Oklahoma and Texas. However, we can go down the rabbit hole, and maybe they got together to figure out who will take the remaining members.

Fox Sports College Football Analyst Dave Wannstedt claimed on a local Chicago radio show that West Virginia was heading to the ACC, Iowa State and Kansas were going to the Big 10 while Oklahoma State and Kansas State are moving to the Pac 12.

Nonetheless, more news awaits as George Kliavkoff told The Athletic they will announce whether or not they will expand the Pac 12 by the end of the week. So, all the dominoes could quickly fall or we will all have to continue to play the waiting game.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Twitter - @WVUonSI and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly

Comments / 0

MountaineerMaven

MountaineerMaven

Morgantown, WV
335
Followers
971
Post
171K+
Views
ABOUT

MountaineerMaven is a FanNation channel covering West Virginia athletics

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Wannstedt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Athletics#Big 12#College Football#American Football#The Acc Alliance#Acc#The University Of Texas#Oklahoma University#Sec#Olympic Sports#The Power Five#Fbs#Division#Cfp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Southeastern Conference
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Alabama StatePosted by
AL.com

The end of an Alabama football era comes Saturday

The night of Aug. 30, 2008 changed everything. From his perch in the Georgia Dome radio booth, Eli Gold sounded prophetic as the final seconds ticked down on that Saturday night of Labor Day weekend. “Welcome to 2008,” he proclaimed as Alabama’s sideline emptied onto the turf. “The world is...
Kansas StatePosted by
The Daily Goal Horn

REPORT: Kansas Leaving the Big 12

Morgantown, West Virginia – Reports are leaking out that the Kansas Jayhawks are leaving the Big 12 Conference and will join the Big Ten!. Kansas, according to multiple reports, intends to make the announcement official “within the next few weeks” and it could be announced as early as next week.
Nebraska StatePosted by
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Has Brutally Honest Message For Nebraska Fans

The Nebraska football program began its 2021 season in disappointing fashion on Saturday afternoon at Illinois. The Cornhuskers couldn’t overcome a massive third quarter deficit and dropped their third season opener in four years, 30-23. Fans laid most of the blame at the feet of head coach Scott Frost, who...
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Scott Frost, Nebraska News

On Wednesday morning, Nebraska football fans woke up to some unfortunate news about the state of the program. According to a new report from Brett McMurphy of Action Network, the NCAA is investigating head coach Scott Frost and the Nebraska football program. “Nebraska’s football program and coach Scott Frost are under NCAA investigation for improper use of analysts and consultants during practices and games,” the report states.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Panthers’ Sam Darnold sends warning to Trevor Lawrence, rookie QBs

Sam Darnold is starting all over again with his new team, the Carolina Panthers. After three years in the NFL, Darnold knows what pressure is at this level. He definitely is also empathetic of the impact of hype on rookie quarterbacks like Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson, Trey Lance, Justin Fields, and Mac Jones, which is why he’s got a warning for all these first-year quarterbacks, and that’s to not to allow the high praises on their skills and talent influence their mental approach to the game.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Former Ohio State Football Star Passed Away On Sunday

Former Ohio State and Cleveland Browns star offensive lineman Dick Schafrath passed away on Sunday at the age of 84, according to Eleven Warriors. Schafrath was a two-way lineman for the Buckeyes in the late 1950s, helping OSU win the national title in 1957. He went on to become a second round pick of the Browns in 1959.
Nebraska StatePosted by
The Spun

Adrian Martinez Reveals His Message For Nebraska Fans

Adrian Martinez and the Nebraska Cornhuskers got off to a rough start in their 2021 season with a 30-22 loss to Illinois. Many believed this was the year that the former four-star recruit pulled things together, but this past Saturday, it looked like more of the same from the senior QB.
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Predicts CFB Playoff, National Champion

The college football season is officially underway. On Saturday, ESPN’s College GameDay crew suited up for the first time this year. And as they do each season, each co-host gave their picks for this year’s national championship winner. Longtime analyst Kirk Herbstreit went with a fairly common choice ahead of...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Titans Released Former Ohio State Buckeyes Star On Sunday

NFL teams continue to cut down their rosters ahead of the 53-man roster deadline, set for this Tuesday. The Tennessee Titans made a couple of notable roster moves on Sunday, including the release of a former Ohio State Buckeyes star. John Simon, who starred on the defensive line for the...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

ESPN Analyst Has Bold Ohio State, Clemson Claim

For years, Ohio State and Clemson have dominated their respective conferences. During the season-opener of ESPN’s College GameDay on Saturday, Chris Fallica said the Buckeyes will continue to expand their gap over the Big Ten this coming season — leaving teams like Wisconsin, Penn State and Iowa in the dust. But on the other hand, he believes the Tigers’ gap is beginning to shrink as teams like North Carolina and Miami continue to improve in the ACC.

Comments / 0

Community Policy