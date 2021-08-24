Cancel
How to watch Archer season 12 online without cable

By Kelly Woo
His name is Archer, Sterling Archer and he's back! It's almost time to watch Archer season 12 online, even if you're without cable. The animated spy spoof premieres with two new episodes. Archer (H. Jon Benjamin) is on solid ground after the mind trip he experienced after waking up from his coma. Now, he and his fellow spy operatives are just coming off the triumph of saving the world. Their work is never truly done, however, and Archer season 12 introduces a new antagonist: Fabian Kingsworth, the head of the rival International Intelligence Agency.

