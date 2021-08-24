Cancel
Altoona man leads police on high-speed chase in stolen car

By Greg Bock
WTAJ
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is behind bars after he led state police on a high-speed chase across two different counties. Jacob Bridges, 31, of Altoona, is accused of leading the chase in a stolen car on Tuesday that ended when he lost control and crashed into a tree, according to state police. It started in Mount Union around 1:30 a.m. when a trooper ran the plate of the 2020 Toyota Corolla that Bridges was driving and it came back as stolen.

