Some teachers, parents protest Murphy’s COVID-19 vaccination order

By Brenda Flanagan
 6 days ago
‘If it costs me my job, then so be it,’ one protester said. A crowd of teachers and parents rallied in Trenton to protest Gov. Phil Murphy’s COVID-19 vaccination order that requires all New Jersey state workers and school staffers to get the jab by Oct. 18 or face at least weekly testing. Opponents of masks and of the vaccination mandate vowed to oppose, both in person and at the ballot box, school-related mandates.

NJ Spotlight is an award-winning editorial website that delivers news and analysis about politics and public policy in New Jersey.

