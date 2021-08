Phishing, malware, viruses, and scammers all threaten your business in many ways. Some may think that investing in another form of protection is annoying, but it’ll be the best decision you ever make. Plenty of companies and individuals risk everything to save a few bucks; however, this decision usually will end up in lawsuits due to mishandled information and private data in the hands of competitors. Investing in cybersecurity for your business will prevent many scams and heartaches.