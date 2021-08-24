Cancel
Health

Murphy’s vaccination order doesn’t extend to lawmakers. Who’s annoyed by that?

By David Cruz
NJ Spotlight
 6 days ago
What’s required of state employees should also be required of lawmakers, says one state senator. When Gov. Phil Murphy issued his executive order mandating schools staff be vaccinated, he added that the order extended to state employees. But according to the governor’s office, the order does not extend to lawmakers. Apparently the Legislature — as a co-equal branch of government — may not be compelled to follow any of the governor’s executive orders pertaining to employees.

NJ Spotlight

Montclair, NJ
NJ Spotlight is an award-winning editorial website that delivers news and analysis about politics and public policy in New Jersey.

Health
Politics
Murphy orders vaccinations for teachers, state employees

‘We’re not going to sacrifice the health of our kids or staff’. As expected, Gov. Phil Murphy Monday signed an executive order requiring all pre-K through 12th grade teachers and school staff in the state to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by mid-October or be subject to regular COVID-19 testing. The order affects all state workers too, including employees at public colleges and universities.
Politics

Murphy opting not to extend $300 weekly benefits

Gov. Phil Murphy said Aug. 30 he will not extend the $300 per week unemployment benefits once they lapse on Sept. 4, a move that will affect upward of 500,000 New Jereyans. Murphy, in his Monday afternoon decision, said he opted to end the $300 weekly benefits because the alternative – to continue to pay them out – would cost the state hundreds of millions of dollars a week: $314 million a week and up to $1 billion a month.
Austin, TXCBS Austin

Texas House committee to discuss school mask mandate bans

AUSTIN, Texas — With schools having already started in the midst of another wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, a Texas House committee will discuss two bills regarding mask mandates despite Gov. Greg Abbott's executive order already banning governmental entities - including school districts - from requiring masks or vaccines. Once...
Iowa StateKBUR

Iowa courts to require masks contrary to wider state policy

Des Moines, IA (AP) — The chief justice of the Iowa Supreme Court has signed an order making masks mandatory in areas controlled by the courts. The order is in contrast to a state law that bans similar mandates in public schools where children have resumed classes amid rising numbers of coronavirus cases. The order signed Friday by Chief Justice Susan Christensen says all people entering court-controlled areas must wear a face-covering regardless of the person’s vaccination status.
EducationNewport Plain Talk

Feds take notice of Lee's order allowing parents to opt out of school mask mandates

(The Center Square) – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee’s executive order allowing parents to opt out of school or local government mask mandates has gotten the attention of the Biden administration and U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. “Tennessee’s actions to block school districts from voluntarily adopting science-based strategies for preventing...
Murphy says census numbers not yet ‘official’

Redistricting work on hold until census ‘formally’ sends data to the state and state makes minor adjustments. The 2020 census redistricting data New Jersey received earlier this month gives the two bipartisan commissions charged with redrawing legislative and congressional district boundaries clear missions: to reshape districts around population growth that occurred over the last decade, which was almost exclusively in urban areas and their surrounding suburbs.
CBS Baltimore

Multiple Members Of Gov. Hogan Staff Tests Positive For COVID-19, Sources Say

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Multiple members of Governor Larry Hogan’s staff have tested positive for COVID-19, according to sources. Sources said that proper protocols have been followed and contact tracing is now underway. It is said that both Hogan and Rutherford received COVID tests — which came back negative. “While we cannot disclose any personal health information, COVID-19 positive cases have affected multiple members of the governor’s staff. All testing, notification, and quarantining protocols have been followed, in accordance with CDC guidance, and contact tracing is underway. Out of an abundance of caution, both the governor and lieutenant governor received COVID tests, which came back negative. All members of the governor’s staff are fully vaccinated,” said Kata Hall, spokesperson for Hogan.

