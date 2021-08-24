Murphy’s vaccination order doesn’t extend to lawmakers. Who’s annoyed by that?
What’s required of state employees should also be required of lawmakers, says one state senator. When Gov. Phil Murphy issued his executive order mandating schools staff be vaccinated, he added that the order extended to state employees. But according to the governor’s office, the order does not extend to lawmakers. Apparently the Legislature — as a co-equal branch of government — may not be compelled to follow any of the governor’s executive orders pertaining to employees.www.njspotlight.com
