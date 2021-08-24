Ex-NFL Star Herschel Walker Officially Enters Georgia Senate Race

Cancel
Former football star Herschel Walker launched a Senate bid in Georgia Tuesday, becoming the latest candidate to vie for one of the highest-stakes races in the country. Walker, who has never held public office, is the highest-profile Republican to challenge Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock thus far. He filed with the Federal Elections Commission Tuesday, and is set to deliver a formal announcement in the coming days.

