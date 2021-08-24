The Breakfast Bar, Uptown Greenville’s newest breakfast spot
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Uptown Greenville has a new breakfast spot, serving soul food for breakfast and lunch. The Breakfast Bar’s motto is “celebrating family, food, and friends.” And they’re doing just that with signature menu items like chicken and waffles, French toast, salmon cakes and more. Owner Quinetta Wilson said she’s “most excited about creating positive customer experiences and reinvesting back into the community.”www.wnct.com
