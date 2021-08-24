Cavs: Blame Koby Altman for teams trying to “rip off” Cleveland
The Cavs are a team other NBA teams are trying to rip off, thanks to Koby Altman. The Cavs are not a respected team. Not on the court, in the media, or even among other front offices. They’ve set themselves up for failure time and time again by trading away valuable players for barely anything in return. Why? Because Koby Altman settled for less. Instead of trying to re-sign some veterans, instead of engaging in fire sales, the Cavs ruined their negotiating power.factoryofsadness.co
Comments / 0