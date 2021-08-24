Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Cavs: Blame Koby Altman for teams trying to “rip off” Cleveland

By Chad Porto
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Cavs are a team other NBA teams are trying to rip off, thanks to Koby Altman. The Cavs are not a respected team. Not on the court, in the media, or even among other front offices. They’ve set themselves up for failure time and time again by trading away valuable players for barely anything in return. Why? Because Koby Altman settled for less. Instead of trying to re-sign some veterans, instead of engaging in fire sales, the Cavs ruined their negotiating power.

factoryofsadness.co

Comments / 0

FanSided

FanSided

135K+
Followers
327K+
Post
60M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Evan Mobley
Person
Collin Sexton
Person
Koby Altman
Person
Dante Exum
Person
Ricky Rubio
Person
Jordan Clarkson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Teams#Cavaliers#Hoopswire#Hoops Wire#Gm#Wendy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Cleveland Cavaliers: 3 x-factors that will determine their success

For once, the Cleveland Cavaliers are entering the NBA season with some optimism. This isn’t a throwaway year full of strategic losing and tanking for the best possible draft pick. No, the Cavaliers have goals for the first time in a long time and the difference between making the playoffs or falling back into the lottery will come down to a few key factors.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Warriors star Stephen Curry admits to crying over latest Lakers signing

The Los Angeles Lakers have been one of the most active teams throughout free agency. They’ve successfully recruited a bunch of new players to LA with the hopes of recapturing the title for the upcoming season. For his part, Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry recently admitted to being reduced to tears over one particular Lakers signing.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Starting Lineup Of LeBron James: This Team Would Be Unstoppable

LeBron James is one of the greats and we all know this. What he has accomplished on top of the league for 18 seasons has been special, and he continues to do it as he approaches his 19th year in the NBA. But what if we were to create a starting lineup of 5 versions of LeBron James?
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Larry Nance Jr.’s bold Cavs warning that should scare the NBA

Even though he is no longer with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Larry Nance Jr. is still in full support of his former team and sees a bright future for the young Cavs. In an emotional message he shared to Cleveland.com, Nance sent a warning to the rest of the NBA to watch out for the rebuilding Cavs. While the team has suffered years of heartbreaks since LeBron James left the team for the second time, the 28-year-old big man expressed his belief that the team is on the right path to success.
NBANBA Analysis Network

This Hornets-Lakers Trade Is Focused On Marc Gasol To Charlotte

The Los Angeles Lakers have been busy this NBA offseason after being eliminated in the first round last year. They were hit hard by injuries to key stars like LeBron James and Anthony Davis, which ended their postseason run early. This time around, they aim for things to be different.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Utah Jazz: The 1 trade that could make them title contenders

One more bright move could be all it takes for the Utah Jazz to win it all. After the disappointment of this past season’s Western Conference Semifinal matchup with the Los Angeles Clippers, Utah Jazz fans have been left wondering what it will take for their beloved team to break through the West and become a true title contender.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Larry Nance Jr. reveals truth on shock trade from Cavs to Blazers

Larry Nance Jr.’s trade to the Portland Trail Blazers came as a shock to everyone, especially since he is a fan-favorite who has actually loved his time with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Apparently, though, the big man asked for the trade. In a message he shared to Cleveland.com, Nance revealed that...
NBAPosted by
Cavaliers Nation

Larry Nance Jr. breaks silence on Cavs trading him in major way

After Friday’s trade of Larry Nance Jr. to the Portland Trail Blazers, the veteran poured his heart out in expressing thanks to Cleveland Cavaliers fans. Nance composed an open letter to Cleveland.com’s Chris Fedor that allowed the former Cavs star to adequately offer thanks while noting that he’ll continue to be supportive of the community.
NBAlakers365.com

Damian Lillard’s Savage 4-Word Message To Carmelo Anthony After Ditching Blazers

Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard is probably happy for Carmelo Anthony, who recently signed with the Los Angeles Lakers. However, it seems he's not yet ready to show it. After confirming his one-year deal with the Lakers, Anthony took to Instagram to bid his farewell to the Blazers–the lone team that gave him a chance after he was out for more than one year and when his career appeared to be over.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

How NBA Stars Spent Their First Paychecks: Shaq Buys Three Mercedes, LeBron James Takes Friends To Amusement Park

Most NBA stars experience becoming wealthy within their first season of joining the league. After playing in the collegiate circuit or playing abroad, young players join the NBA, mostly by declaring themselves for the NBA Draft. Many players get selected and then sign their rookie contracts to join these teams. Many players even sign an endorsement deal with different companies as they enter the league.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Ex-Cavaliers center goes full Shaq mode with backboard-shattering dunk

Former center for the Cleveland Cavaliers Walter “Edy” Tavares has wreaked havoc as he broke the backboard following a powerful slam at the AfroBasket games. With 1:00 minute left in a tightly contested game, following the missed layup of his teammate, the former Cavaliers big man grabbed the offensive rebound and dunked the ball to the basket to tie the game, and eventually breaking the backboard during this process.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

NBA Rumors: Cleveland Cavaliers Have Discussed Trades For 4 Players

The Cleveland Cavaliers are currently in a state of rebuilding, and they have some young players with a lot of potential, such as Darius Garland and Isaac Okoro. While they have a solid young core, the rest of their roster does need some improvement, and it seems as though the Cavaliers have engaged in trade talks with teams about multiple players on their roster.
NBAPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Chris Paul admits he clashed with Deandre Ayton at first

Chris Paul finally made the NBA Finals last season for the first time in his career. His NBA Finals appearance came as a surprise to many for a few reasons. One, he was playing for a team that didn’t even qualify for the playoffs last season. Two, it was his first season with the Phoenix Suns.

Comments / 0

Community Policy