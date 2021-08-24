Five Town CSD and Camden-Rockport school boards to hold joint meeting, discuss draft pandemic safety plan

ROCKPORT — Wednesday afternoon/evening, Aug. 24, the two school boards overseeing Camden Hills Regional High School and the Camden-Rockport elementary and middle schools will convene in the high school cafeteria to discuss matters of joint concern, including the possible approval of a plan that is to be a continued response to the pandemic caused by COVID-19. The afternoon/evening begins with separate board workshops, followed by a joint meeting. The discussion about the plan falls after 7:15 p.m. and can be watched here: youtube.com/watch?v=sXH8psNh0XI.