5 Things We're Excited For With Destiny 2: The Witch Queen And Season Of The Lost

By Liana Ruppert
Game Informer Online
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBungie promised a big reveal for Destiny 2: The Witch Queen, but we got so much more than that. Not only can Guardians jump into Season of the Lost starting today, the studio also shared what the Witch Queen expansion will bring to the table, including the best darn weapon from Destiny 1 in existence. Since there is so much to discuss, we figured we'd break down our top 5 features revealed during the Witch Queen showcase.

