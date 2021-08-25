2021 Indiana Football Digest Insider - Week One
The Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation Foundation has announced a campaign to name Evansville Central High School's football field after Mike Owen to honor his longtime commitment to the success of young people at Central and in the Evansville community. Mike Owen (1953-2019) lived as a servant leader in public education, mentoring thousands of young people through his 42-year coaching and teaching career at Central. Owen is the son of two Evansville-renowned coaches (Archie and Louise Owen).www.colts.com
