Londonderry on the Tred Avon Celebrates 30 Years

whatsupmag.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLondonderry on the Tred Avon is celebrating “thirty years of good neighbors” in 2021. Londonderry was established in 1991 as the Retirement Community of Easton, and its first resident moved in in 1992. Londonderry is situated on some of Talbot County’s most historic land along the Tred Avon River that was part of a 1667, 600-acre land grant from Lord Baltimore to Francis Armstrong, a Quaker, who emigrated from England. As the property changed hands over the next 100 years, it became known as London Derry, and eventually Londonderry, as it is called today.

