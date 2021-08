On Oct. 2, Dog Mountain, Home of Stephen Huneck Gallery, is hosting the 20th Anniversary Celebration Dog Party. 2020 marked the 20th anniversary of the Dog Chapel at Dog Mountain. Often considered Stephen Huneck's greatest and most personal artistic contribution, the Dog Chapel was introduced to the world in 2000 as a symbol of peace, love, and remembrance. In the 20 years since, it has been transformed into a living piece of communal art and history, ever evolving with each new memorial of a beloved pet pinned to its overflowing walls. The Dog Chapel has become a unique and moving physical embodiment of the unending love people have to give. Although 20th anniversary celebrations were delayed for a year due to the pandemic, Dog Mountain is excited to celebrate the anniversary -- and recent restoration of the Dog Chapel steeple and Angel Dog -- with a joyous Dog Party in 2021.