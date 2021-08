All week long, leading up to Saturday night's game between the defensing Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Houston Texans, we were excited to find out just how many of the things the 2021 Texans were doing unexpectedly well at training camp would translate against a good team. Well, be careful what you wish for, because Tom Brady showed us that, at least on the defensive side of the ball, the Texans still have a long way to go against good teams.