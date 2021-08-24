Cancel
Sports

Clarke signs new deal to stay as Scotland coach until 2024

By The Associated Press
KEYT
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Scotland coach Steve Clarke has signed a new contract that takes him through to the European Championship in 2024. Clarke guided Scotland to Euro 2020. That was the national team’s first major tournament since the 1998 World Cup. His initial contract was due to expire at the end of the current World Cup cycle. Clarke says “it is obviously nice when your bosses think you’ve done a decent job and they give you a little extension.”

Steve Clarke
#Glasgow#1998 World Cup#New Deal#Uk#Ap
