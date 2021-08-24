Please Enable JavaScript

Technology is what dominates online sports gambling. Some bookies that have morphed into online sportsbooks are now among the world’s most successful gaming enterprises. Sports betting, according to Forbes, could generate roughly $20 billion in annual revenue if all 50 states permit it. Similar to the ever-expanding legalization of recreational marijuana in the United States. For tech entrepreneurs, legalized sports betting with safe playground opens up a multi-billion-dollar market. A highly competitive online sports gambling market can pave the way for technological innovation in the industry.
