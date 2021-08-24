Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

Slow? Fast? Nighttime? Here Are 10 Leashes Perfect For Any Type Of Dog Walk

By Chris Clayton
Bismarck Tribune
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLeashing your dog is important, not just to keep them from harm but to ensure that you're compliant with the regulations of your municipality. From energetic puppies to sedate older dogs and teacup sizes to ones that are nearly as big as you are, dogs come in so many shapes and sizes, and leashes do, too. Finding the right leash for your puppy depends on when you take your walks, as well as the dog's temperament.

bismarcktribune.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Your Dog
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Hiking
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
PetsHello Magazine

5 naughtiest dog breeds most likely to wreak havoc at home

Pet owners will know that having a cat or dog is not always an easy experience. Many are familiar with the chaos that ensues when a furry destroyer is introduced into our homes. Scratched furniture, chewed skirting boards, broken plant pots and stolen food - not to mention the accidents on the carpet.
PetsPosted by
Mental_Floss

Here's How Often You Should Walk Your Dog

Everyone knows that dogs need exercise, and plenty of it. If they’re not burning off their excitable canine energy going for walks, then they’re going to burn it digging up your yard, sprinting after baths, or tearing your house into tufts of furniture foam. One might even speculate that Dormie, the dog once put on a literal trial for cat murder in 1921, wasn’t walked enough.
PetsPosted by
Parade

25 Calm Dog Breeds That Make the Best Couch Potato Companions

When deciding which pup is best for you, there’s a lot to consider. Are you looking for a jogging partner, or a pooch who can play fetch until the sun goes down? How about a mellow, easygoing dog that loves an afternoon nap?. Folks looking for a laid-back, calm pup...
PetsPosted by
Parade

30 Low-Maintenance Dog Breeds for First-Time or Busy Pup Owners

Let’s face it—owning a dog is a commitment, no matter the breed. They require regular walking, grooming, feeding, and attention. We all need the love of a good dog in our lives, but not everyone has lots of time to devote to them. Maybe it’s work that keeps your schedule busy, or your ability to exercise a lot has changed over time, or you’re just overwhelmed with the idea of being a brand-new pet owner. With proper research, you don’t have to miss out on the joys of being a dog parent.
parentherald.com

6 Dog Breeds That Are Perfect For Kids

Dogs make excellent friends for children. They're not just fun to play with but having a pet can teach your children to be more responsible. In addition, dogs provide excellent companionship, and if you have an only child, a dog is a perfect pet to help them feel less lonely. There are various variables to consider while selecting a dog for your family. The age group of your kids will largely determine this option since you must also consider your child's well-being. What breed you choose for your family will also be influenced by your lifestyle. For example, some breeds are known for their high energy levels, while others are known for being protective of children. Playfulness is also taken into account. Finally, remember that whatever breed you choose, you'll have to train both your dog and your kids about how to interact with each other to ensure your children's safety. To help you narrow down your options, we've selected six dog breeds that are ideal for kids.
Pet ServicesPosted by
People

Pet Owners Love This Cooling Dog Bed for Fluffy Breeds, Senior Pups, and Aggressive Chewers

If your dog overheats easily on hot summer days, it can be difficult to ensure they stay comfortable. Sure, you can fill their water bowl and blast the air conditioning, but that might not be enough to keep them cool, especially if they're a fluffier breed. That's why over 33,700 Amazon shoppers turn to this elevated dog bed that keeps pups cool whether they're inside or outside.
Animalsfloridasportsman.com

Dog Walk

Last night when I took my pooch for her evening constitutional, saw a coupla things..... 1st, right up the street from home, this young lady came out of an area where I frequently walk my dog. Haven't seen her boyfriend yet, but I've seen some huge tracks in there. He must be a very big boy.
Petskoamnewsnow.com

The 63 smartest dog breeds, ranked

Dog owners passionately defend their dog breed of choice, but is your precious poodle really smarter than a Labrador retriever?. It's time to put those weekly dog park arguments to rest. If you’re looking for a definitive answer to the question of whether or not your pup is smarter than the average dog, then author and professor of canine psychology Stanley Coren’s 2006 book, "The Intelligence of Dogs," is an excellent reference point. It’s widely accepted among the community of canine devotees as an accurate representation of the trainability and overall intelligence of breeds recognized by the American and Canadian Kennel Clubs.
PetsPosted by
KIXS FM 108

It’s Hot Outside Protect Your Doggy’s Paws

With forecasted highs near 100 and the heat index reaching 110 throughout the crossroads area, it is safe to say it is HOT OUTSIDE! Just imagine how it feels on your doggy's paws. Let's start out with this basic rule. If the pavement feels too hot for your barefoot, it is too hot for Pluto's. Press your bare hands or feet on sunny pavement for at least 7-8 seconds to assess heat level. If it is uncomfortable for you, then it is too hot for your dog. Don't go for a walk and find another way to exercise or spend time with your dog.
PetsPosted by
KOOL 101.7

Can Your Dog Have Seasonal Allergies? Yep, And It’s Bad This Year

We have yet to have a weekend camping this year where there hasn't been some sort of incident take place. We had our dog with who is a large Shepsky mix (German Shephard and Husky), and she was doing a lot of scratching. We were in a new place for her at my uncle's farm in central Minnesota. She was enjoying running around freely in the grass and outdoors but within a few hours she started to scratch and gnaw on her legs and body.
Petspetpress.net

Do Dogs Like Wearing Dog Clothes?

Dogs have different personalities, and their preferences can differ from other dogs that share the same breeds or characteristics. It’s to be expected, then, that some dogs may like wearing clothes, while others may resent the thought of wearing fabric over their fur. There may even be some pups that don’t have strong opinions about being dressed up.
Petspetguide.com

Can All Dogs Swim?

Summer is upon us and that means only one thing- beach time! But what about your pet? Can all dogs swim and should you let your pooch go into the water?. When your doggo spots a body of water on the horizon, it can only mean one thing – fun! Dogs love to splash around and play in the water- whether it’s a puddle or the Pacific ocean, it does not matter to them much. Some dogs are still somewhat picky though – and will avoid water at all costs. Not everyone is alike, after all. But can all dogs swim regardless of their opinion of fun times in the water? Should you worry if your doggo zooms out into the nearby lake or a pond?
PetsPopular Science

Best dog pen: Keep your pup safe and happy in these versatile containers

No matter the breed, size, age, or shape of your dog, if he smells a chipmunk… he’s probably going to run for that chipmunk. Whether you are indoors, outdoors, or on the road, dog pens are an essential tool for pets and pet owners alike. They can safely keep a mischievous puppy from chasing other animals or gnawing on the living-room furniture, provide an exercise space as a dog run, or help with obedience or anti-anxiety training. Whether you’re searching for a dog pen for your living room, backyard, or to take on the road, here’s how to find the best option for you and your furry friend.
The Dogington Post

Ruff Riders: 10 Best Cars for Dog Lovers in 2021

Every pet parent that travels (even if just down the street to the dog park) knows that having the right vehicle can make all the difference in the world! In fact, many of us shop for a new car with our dogs specifically in mind!. If you’ve got a large...
Pet ServicesPosted by
People

This $20 Pet Grooming Kit Attaches Right to Your Vacuum to Make Brushing Your Furry Friend a Breeze

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. Regularly grooming your pet is the best way to ensure your home isn't covered in a layer of fur, but ironically, regularly grooming your pet usually means covering your home in a layer of fur. If you've tried everything — including deshedding combs that promise easy cleanup, self-cleaning brushes, and more — and nothing seems to rid your carpets and couches of loose hair, it's time to try the Penn-Plax VacGroom Pet Grooming and Shedding Vacuum Attachment.
Petskiss951.com

Celebrate Your Pup Or Adopt A New Friend For National Dog Day

The pandemic has brought us all a lot of extra time with our furry friends. And it’s also caused many people to decide to add a dog to their family. And for all of those people, National Dog Day is the perfect time to stop and celebrate the joy, comfort, and companionship dogs bring to our lives.
Petspaddlingmag.com

How To Choose The Perfect Life Jacket For Your Dog

When it’s time for adventure, you know who wants to join. Whether or not your pup is a natural water dog, a canine life jacket is a wise choice. Not all dogs are natural-born swimmers, and even good swimmers can get tired. A PFD promises peace of mind and can keep an accident from turning into a tragedy.
PetsPosted by
Parade

Happy Dog Day! 55+ Ways to Celebrate National Dog Day With Your Four-Legged Bestie

Mark your calendar, dog-owners—National Dog Day (also known as International Dog Day) is coming up quick! Of course, every day of the year is the perfect day to celebrate the love, affection, and joy that our pups bring into our lives but to give our doggos the proper credit they deserve, this upcoming Thursday, August 26 is their official day to play, bark, and just be their paw-some selves.
Petsvelillum.com

How To Make Your Backyard Perfect for Your Dog

When you have a dog, you’ll want to make their life as easy, comfortable, and enjoyable as possible. That means, among other things, giving them a good outside space to use as they need to. Of course, this is not as easy as just opening the back door and letting the dog roam around the yard; really, it’s far better to make that backyard perfect for your dog. However, it’s simple to make your dog’s backyard safe and enjoyable. Here are some ways to do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy