WORCESTER TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- On a quiet 77 acres of Worcester Township, hundreds of young people with disabilities have learned the skills they need to get jobs. "The idea is the kids are getting hands-on, work experience skills that they wouldn't get otherwise," said Dominique Bernardo, the CEO of Variety - the Children's Charity of the Delaware Valley. It's a nonprofit that has evolved over more than 70 years from a camp to social, educational and vocational programs.