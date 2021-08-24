Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Charlie Watts, 1941 – 2021: the ballast that kept The Rolling Stones tempered and on-track

By James McMahon
NME
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s a famous 1960s newspaper headline, fed into the press by The Rolling Stones’ iconoclastic manager/producer Andrew Loog Oldham, that demands, provocatively, “Would you let your daughter marry a Rolling Stone?” The impresario Oldham’s objective was to distinguish his roguish charges from the era’s other truly great outfit, The Beatles, who were then cut cleaner than a knife slices butter.

www.nme.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie Watts
Person
Mick Jagger
Person
Thelonious Monk
Person
Chico Hamilton
Person
Jelly Roll Morton
Person
Rod Stewart
Person
Hugh Hefner
Person
Agatha Christie
Person
Keith Richards
Person
Brian Jones
Person
John Mayall
Person
Jack Bruce
Person
Gerry Mulligan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fed#The Rolling Stones#Beatles#World#Vanity Fair#Arabian#German#The New Yorker#Jelly
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesdistrictchronicles.com

What’s Charlie Watts’s Cause of Death? The Legendary Drummer Has Died

Frequently hailed as one of the best rock drummers in the world, Charlie joined Mick Jagger and Keith Richards in 1963, after a string of drumming stints in esteemed bands like Alexis Korner’s Blues Incorporated. A keen jazz lover, Charlie was the founding member of the Charlie Watts Orchestra. “It...
963kklz.com

Gene Simmons Has No Sympathy For ‘An Idiot’ Dying From COVID

Gene Simmons has never been one to sugarcoat anything, and that was certainly the case in a new interview where he touched on the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Speaking with Ultimate Classic Rock, Simmons said, “I’m not worried — and it’s unkind to say this — I’m not worried if an idiot gets COVID and dies. I’m worried he takes other people with him. Who didn’t have a choice. It doesn’t have to be death. Being in a hospital is horrific. There are so many cases of people who were deniers and who are begging in the hospital to get the vaccine. But it’s too late.”
Posted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Paul McCartney, Joan Jett, Elton John Remember Charlie Watts: “The Most Elegant and Dignified Drummer in Rock and Roll”

The death of Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts led to an outpouring of love and praise from fellow rock and roll greats, who remembered the musician for his unmatched talent. Joan Jett posted a throwback black-and-white photo of Watts with the caption, “Charlie Watts was the most elegant and dignified drummer in rock and roll. He played exactly what was needed – no more – no less. He is one of a kind.” Paul McCartney shared a video honoring Watts for his personality and talent. “So sad to hear about Charlie Watts, Stones drummer, dying. He was a lovely guy and I...
Gossip Cop

Mick Jagger Welcoming Baby No. 9 With Longtime Girlfriend?

Has Mick Jagger welcomed a ninth child? Twelve months ago, Gossip Cop confronted a story about Jagger getting married to his longtime girlfriend Melanie Hamrick and having a new baby. Let’s look back on this story to see what ended up happening. ‘Time Ain’t On His Side’. The Globe reported...
Musicnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts dies at 80, weeks after revealing emergency operation

Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts has died at age 80, just weeks after pulling out of the legendary band’s U.S. tour following an emergency operation. Watts, whose virtuoso stylings ranged from jazz to hard-driving rock and roll, “passed away peacefully in a London hospital earlier today surrounded by his family,” his publicist Bernard Doherty said in a statement.
Celebritiesdistrictchronicles.com

Charlie Watts and wife of 57 years pose in sweet final photo

Rolling Stones drummer and late music icon Charlie Watts attended one last charity event with Shirley Ann Shephard, his wife of 57 years. The couple smiled together at an event for the dog foundation Forever Hounds Trust in May 2020 in one of the last photos of Watts before he died.
Musicseattlepi.com

The Rolling Stones Honor Drummer Charlie Watts With New Video Tribute

The two-minute video, shared on the band’s official Twitter and Instagram, is a slideshow of photos and videos of Watts playing in the band, appearing in music videos, addressing the press and more, edited to the beat of “If You Can’t Rock Me,” the opening track of the Rolling Stones’ 1974 album “It’s Only Rock ‘n Roll.”
EntertainmentBBC

Charlie Watts obituary: Jazz man who became rock superstar

Drummer Charlie Watts, who has died at 80, provided the foundation that underpinned the music of the Rolling Stones. The band became a by-word for rock 'n' roll excess but for Watts, playing with the Stones did not become the ego trip that drove Mick Jagger and Keith Richards. A...
MusicOroville Mercury-Register

Charlie’s company: The musicians I still admire | Editor’s notes

That line, from Neil Young’s “My My, Hey Hey (Out of the Blue),” might be my least favorite in the history of music. At least, that’s how I see it at 61. Like a lot of old guitar players, I had different views in my younger days. Fortunately, I grew...
Music411mania.com

Legendary Rolling Stones Drummer Charlie Watts Passes Away

Charlie Watts, the legendary musician who was the drummer for the Rolling Stones for nearly all of its run, has passed away. BBC News reports that Watts passed away on Tuesday at a hospital. Watts’ family confirmed the news, releasing a statement which read:. “It is with immense sadness that...
Musicwashingtonnewsday.com

Charlie Watts has withdrawn from the Rolling Stones’ North American tour.

Charlie Watts has withdrawn from the Rolling Stones’ North American tour. Charlie Watts, a member of the Rolling Stones, has had to withdraw from the band’s US tour due to an emergency procedure. According to reports, the famed drummer, 80, underwent a “successful treatment” in London after a regular check-up...
MusicPosted by
Z94

Rockers React to the Death of Rolling Stones Drummer Charlie Watts

A true rock 'n' roll legend has died, as the news was revealed Tuesday (Aug. 24) that Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts had passed at the age of 80. "It is with immense sadness that we announce the death of our beloved Charlie Watts," a statement issued by his publicist revealed, while asking for privacy for his family and bandmates. "He passed away peacefully in a London hospital earlier today surrounded by his family."

Comments / 0

Community Policy