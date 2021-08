As weather improved overnight at the Caldor Fire in Eldorado National Forest, the blaze slowed naturally, marking a departure from its explosive growth early in the week. But further north, crews at the Dixie Fire did not have the same luck. The blaze — California’s second largest ever — raged through the night into Thursday morning. Propelled by sustained wind and low humidity, the fire grew 43,000 acres between Wednesday and Thursday mornings.