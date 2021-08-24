Cancel
Jo Daviess County, IL

Severe Weather Statement issued for Jo Daviess by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-24 15:36:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-24 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Jo Daviess THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN JO DAVIESS AND DUBUQUE COUNTIES HAS EXPIRED The storms which prompted the warning have moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning has been allowed to expire. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with these thunderstorms. A warning continues for eastern Dubuque county until 515 pm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 700 PM CDT for northwestern Illinois...and northeastern and east central Iowa.

