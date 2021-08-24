Cancel
Grant County, WI

Severe Weather Statement issued for Grant by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-24 16:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-24 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Grant A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN GRANT COUNTY At 430 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Hazel Green, or 9 miles northwest of Galena, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. Reports of 60 mph winds around Hazel Green. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Cuba City, Hazel Green, Dickeyville, Georgetown, Kieler, Lock And Dam 11, Sandy Hook, Louisburg, Sinsinawa and Big Patch. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

