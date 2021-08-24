Severe Weather Statement issued for Grant by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-31 09:43:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-01 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Baldwin Coastal; Mobile Coastal COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT WEDNESDAY HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 5 to 7 feet in the surf zone...but decreasing during the afternoon. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, minor coastal flooding near 2 feet of inundation expected above normally dry ground. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...In Alabama, Baldwin Coastal and Mobile Coastal Counties. In Florida, Santa Rosa Coastal, Okaloosa Coastal and Escambia Coastal Counties. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until 6 PM CDT this evening. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 7 AM CDT Wednesday. For the High Rip Current Risk, through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, roads and boat ramps with only isolated road closures expected. Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.