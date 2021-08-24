Cancel
Assumption Parish, LA

Special Weather Statement issued for Assumption by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-24 13:43:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-24 17:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Assumption A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Assumption Parish through 515 PM CDT At 431 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Napoleonville, moving southwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Napoleonville, Paincourtville and Supreme. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

