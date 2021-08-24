Severe Weather Statement issued for Dubuque by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 16:17:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-24 17:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Dubuque THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN JO DAVIESS AND DUBUQUE COUNTIES HAS EXPIRED The storms which prompted the warning have moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning has been allowed to expire. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with these thunderstorms. A warning continues for eastern Dubuque county until 515 pm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 700 PM CDT for northwestern Illinois...and northeastern and east central Iowa.