Grant County, WI

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Grant by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-24 16:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-24 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Grant A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN GRANT COUNTY At 430 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Hazel Green, or 9 miles northwest of Galena, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. Reports of 60 mph winds around Hazel Green. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Cuba City, Hazel Green, Dickeyville, Georgetown, Kieler, Lock And Dam 11, Sandy Hook, Louisburg, Sinsinawa and Big Patch. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Haakon County, SDweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Haakon, Pennington by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-30 22:04:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-30 22:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Haakon; Pennington A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 PM MDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN HAAKON AND EAST CENTRAL PENNINGTON COUNTIES At 1004 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 4 miles west of Grindstone Butte, or 15 miles northwest of Philip, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Grindstone and Grindstone Butte. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
Custer County, SDweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Custer, Pennington by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-30 16:36:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-30 17:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Custer; Pennington A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM MDT FOR NORTH CENTRAL CUSTER AND SOUTH CENTRAL PENNINGTON COUNTIES At 436 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Mount Rushmore National Memorial, or 7 miles southeast of Hill City, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Locations impacted include Keystone, Custer State Park, Stockade Lake, Hayward, Black Hills Playhouse, Center Lake, Legion Lake, Mount Coolidge, Blue Bell and State Game Lodge. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
Adams County, NDweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Adams, Hettinger by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-30 17:58:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-30 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. This is a dangerous storm. Prepare immediately for large destructive hail capable of producing significant damage. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Target Area: Adams; Hettinger A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM MDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN HETTINGER AND NORTHEASTERN ADAMS COUNTIES At 457 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 13 miles southwest of Mott, moving south at 15 mph. THIS IS A DESTRUCTIVE STORM FOR SOUTHEASTERN HETTINGER AND NORTHEASTERN ADAMS COUNTIES. HAZARD...Baseball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be severely injured. Expect shattered windows, extensive damage to roofs, siding, and vehicles. Locations impacted include Rural portions of southeastern Hettinger and northeastern Adams Counties. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...DESTRUCTIVE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Mercer County, NDweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Mercer, Oliver by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-30 17:28:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-30 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Mercer; Oliver The National Weather Service in Bismarck has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Oliver County in south central North Dakota South central Mercer County in south central North Dakota * Until 615 PM CDT. * At 528 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 15 miles north of Glen Ullin, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern Oliver and south central Mercer Counties. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Adams County, NDweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Adams, Hettinger by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-30 18:16:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-30 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. This is a dangerous storm. Prepare immediately for large destructive hail capable of producing significant damage. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Target Area: Adams; Hettinger A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM MDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN HETTINGER AND NORTHEASTERN ADAMS COUNTIES At 515 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 12 miles north of Haynes, or 13 miles northeast of Hettinger, moving southeast at 15 mph. THIS IS A DESTRUCTIVE STORM FOR PARTS OF SOUTHEASTERN HETTINGER AND NORTHEASTERN ADAMS COUNTIES. HAZARD...Baseball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be severely injured. Expect shattered windows, extensive damage to roofs, siding, and vehicles. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Hettinger and northeastern Adams Counties. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...DESTRUCTIVE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Mercer County, NDweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Mercer, Oliver by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-30 13:02:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-30 13:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Mercer; Oliver The National Weather Service in Bismarck has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Oliver County in south central North Dakota Central Mercer County in south central North Dakota * Until 145 PM CDT. * At 101 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Hazen, or 5 miles northeast of Beulah, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Hazen around 115 PM CDT. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Adams County, NDweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Adams, Hettinger by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-30 17:29:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-30 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. This is a dangerous storm. Prepare immediately for large destructive hail capable of producing significant damage. People outside should move to shelter inside a strong building, and stay away from windows. Target Area: Adams; Hettinger The National Weather Service in Bismarck has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Hettinger County in southwestern North Dakota Northeastern Adams County in southwestern North Dakota * Until 530 PM MDT. * At 429 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Mott, moving southeast at 15 mph. THIS IS A DESTRUCTIVE STORM FOR SOUTHEASTERN HETTINGER AND NORTHEASTERN ADAMS COUNTIES. HAZARD...Baseball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be severely injured. Expect shattered windows, extensive damage to roofs, siding, and vehicles. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Hettinger and northeastern Adams Counties. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...DESTRUCTIVE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Jackson County, FLweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-31 04:10:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-31 10:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Jackson A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Houston, northeastern Jackson, southwestern Miller, Seminole and south central Early Counties through 1045 AM EDT/945 AM CDT/ At 1008 AM EDT/908 AM CDT/, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10 miles northeast of Marianna, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Donalsonville, Greenwood, Iron City, Jakin, Bascom, Steam Mill, Davis Park, Little Hope, Lela, Lovedale, Haynes, Killarney, Dellwood, Riverturn, Two Egg, Sharphagen, Hornsville, Donaldsonville A/P, Chattahoochee SP and Lucy. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Grant County, NDweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Grant, Morton by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-30 17:06:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-30 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Grant; Morton A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM CDT/430 PM MDT/ FOR NORTHWESTERN MORTON AND NORTH CENTRAL GRANT COUNTIES At 506 PM CDT/406 PM MDT/, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles southeast of Glen Ullin, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Glen Ullin and Almont. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Morton County, NDweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Morton, Oliver by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-30 13:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-30 14:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This is a dangerous storm. Prepare immediately for large destructive hail capable of producing significant damage. People outside should move to shelter inside a strong building, and stay away from windows. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Morton; Oliver The National Weather Service in Bismarck has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for North central Morton County in south central North Dakota South central Oliver County in south central North Dakota * Until 245 PM CDT. * At 142 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles northeast of New Salem, or 20 miles west of Mandan, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of north central Morton and south central Oliver Counties, including the following locations... Sweet Briar Lake, Judson and Crown Butte Lake. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
Mercer County, NDweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Mercer, Oliver by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-30 13:44:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-30 14:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Mercer; Oliver The National Weather Service in Bismarck has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Oliver County in south central North Dakota Central Mercer County in south central North Dakota * Until 245 PM CDT. * At 144 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Hazen, or 7 miles east of Beulah, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern Oliver and central Mercer Counties. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Jones County, SDweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Jones by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-30 22:10:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-30 22:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Jones The National Weather Service in Aberdeen has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for North central Jones County in central South Dakota * Until 1145 PM CDT. * At 1109 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles southeast of Van Metre, or 15 miles north of Murdo, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of north central Jones County. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Grant County, NDweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Grant, Morton by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-30 17:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-30 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Grant; Morton The National Weather Service in Bismarck has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Morton County in south central North Dakota Northeastern Grant County in south central North Dakota * Until 600 PM CDT/500 PM MDT/. * At 500 PM CDT/400 PM MDT/, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles south of Fish Creek Dam, or 23 miles southwest of Mandan, moving southeast at 5 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Flasher. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Haakon County, SDweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Haakon, Pennington by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-30 21:45:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-30 22:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Haakon; Pennington A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 PM MDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN HAAKON AND EAST CENTRAL PENNINGTON COUNTIES At 945 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles northwest of Grindstone Butte, or 21 miles northwest of Philip, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Grindstone, Creighton and Grindstone Butte. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
Grant County, NDweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Grant, Morton by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-30 16:43:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-30 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Grant; Morton The National Weather Service in Bismarck has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Morton County in south central North Dakota North central Grant County in south central North Dakota * Until 530 PM CDT/430 PM MDT/. * At 443 PM CDT/343 PM MDT/, a severe thunderstorm was located near Glen Ullin, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Almont. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Grant County, NDweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Grant, Morton by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-30 17:38:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-30 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This is a dangerous storm. Prepare immediately for large destructive hail capable of producing significant damage. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Target Area: Grant; Morton A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM CDT/500 PM MDT/ FOR SOUTHEASTERN MORTON AND NORTHEASTERN GRANT COUNTIES At 538 PM CDT/438 PM MDT/, a severe thunderstorm was located near Flasher, or 25 miles southwest of Mandan, moving south at 10 mph. THIS IS A DESTRUCTIVE STORM FOR THE FLASHER AREA. HAZARD...Baseball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be severely injured. Expect shattered windows, extensive damage to roofs, siding, and vehicles. Locations impacted include Flasher. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...DESTRUCTIVE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Grant County, NDweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Grant, Morton by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-30 17:26:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-30 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Grant; Morton A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM CDT/500 PM MDT/ FOR CENTRAL MORTON AND NORTHEASTERN GRANT COUNTIES At 525 PM CDT/425 PM MDT/, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles north of Flasher, or 24 miles southwest of Mandan, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Flasher, Lark, and Raleigh. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Grant County, NDweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Grant, Morton by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-30 17:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-30 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Grant; Morton The National Weather Service in Bismarck has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Morton County in south central North Dakota North central Grant County in south central North Dakota * Until 645 PM CDT/545 PM MDT/. * At 553 PM CDT/453 PM MDT/, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles east of Heart Butte Dam, or 16 miles southeast of Glen Ullin, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Carson. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Pima County, AZweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Pima by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-30 17:14:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-30 17:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Pima A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM MST FOR CENTRAL PIMA COUNTY At 513 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Three Points, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Three Points. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Hettinger County, NDweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hettinger by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-30 17:11:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-30 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. This is a dangerous storm. Prepare immediately for large destructive hail capable of producing significant damage. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Target Area: Hettinger A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM MDT FOR CENTRAL HETTINGER COUNTY At 411 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Regent, or 6 miles west of Mott, moving southeast at 15 mph. THIS IS A DESTRUCTIVE STORM FOR THE REGENT AND MOTT AREAS. HAZARD...Baseball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be severely injured. Expect shattered windows, extensive damage to roofs, siding, and vehicles. Locations impacted include Mott and Regent. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...DESTRUCTIVE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

