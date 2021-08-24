Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Grant by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-30 13:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-30 14:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This is a dangerous storm. Prepare immediately for large destructive hail capable of producing significant damage. People outside should move to shelter inside a strong building, and stay away from windows. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Morton; Oliver The National Weather Service in Bismarck has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for North central Morton County in south central North Dakota South central Oliver County in south central North Dakota * Until 245 PM CDT. * At 142 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles northeast of New Salem, or 20 miles west of Mandan, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of north central Morton and south central Oliver Counties, including the following locations... Sweet Briar Lake, Judson and Crown Butte Lake. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH