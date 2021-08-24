Cancel
Minnesota State

How you can help Afghan refugees in Minnesota, right now

By Hibah Ansari
Sahan Journal
Sahan Journal
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

After the swift Taliban takeover in Afghanistan on August 15, Minnesota’s small Afghan community feared for the safety of their families back home. And then they mobilized. In the last 10 days, the Afghan community and local refugee resettlement agencies have been thinking about ways to support new Afghan families in Minnesota—from events or fundraisers.

Sahan Journal

Sahan Journal

Minneapolis, MN
Sahan Journal is the only independent, 501(c)(3) nonprofit digital newsroom dedicated to providing authentic news reporting for and about immigrants and refugees in Minnesota.

