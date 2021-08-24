Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Mosque bomber now identifies as a woman, says right-wing blogs fueled 'inner conflict' leading up to attack

Derrick
 6 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS — The militia leader who's facing life in prison for masterminding the bombing of a Minnesota mosque now identifies as a woman, according to court documents. Emily Claire Hari — previously known as Michael Hari — is asking a judge to legally acknowledge her transgender identity. Hari, 50, says a combination of gender dysphoria and right-wing misinformation fueled her "inner conflict" during the time that she was convicted of bombing Dar Al-Farooq Islamic Center in Bloomington.

www.thederrick.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mosque#Gender Dysphoria#Transgender#Blogs#Bomber
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Related
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Mosque bombing convict wants transgender identity recognized

The militia leader convicted of masterminding the bombing of a Minnesota mosque is asking a judge to legally acknowledge her transgender identity. Emily Claire Hari was previously known as Michael Hari, who was found guilty last year of civil rights and hate crime charges related to the bombing of the Dar Al-Farooq Islamic Center in Bloomington in August 2017.
Bloomington, MNPosted by
KROC News

Bloomington Mosque Bomber Declares Transgender Status

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The militia leader convicted of masterminding the bombing of a Minnesota mosque is asking a judge to legally acknowledge her transgender identity. Emily Claire Hari was previously known as Michael Hari. Hari was found guilty last year of civil rights and hate crime charges in the bombing of the Dar Al-Farooq Islamic Center in Bloomington in August 2017. According to court documents, Hari says gender dysphoria and right-wing misinformation fueled her “inner conflict” when she was convicted in the bombing.
ReligionThe Jewish Press

Eastern Jerusalem Jews Discover their Dentist Was the Arab Who Attacked Them

A Jewish family from the Shimon Hatzadik neighborhood in eastern Jerusalem who were violently attacked by the brother of their Arab neighbor made an appointment at their local Maccabi HMO dental clinic and discovered the dentist they were assigned was their attacking neighbor, Channel 20 reported Wednesday (קבעו תור וגילו כי הרופא הערבי הוא התוקף נגדו הגישו תלונה).
Religionpersecution.org

Christians in India Brutally Beaten for Refusing to Denounce Jesus

08/23/2021 India (International Christian Concern) – On August 15, 2021, eleven Christians were brutally attacked by anti-Christian activists in Adnadhi village, the Badwani district of Madhya Pradesh. During the incident, a mob of nearly 250 people, led by the village Mukya (chief), physically assaulted the Christians for refusing to denounce Jesus. Of the eleven attacked, four sustained serious internal injuries and are being treating at a local hospital.
Worldpersecution.org

Christian Woman in Pakistan Accused of Blasphemy for Simply Receiving a Text

Family Forced into Hiding Due to Threats from Extremists. 08/10/2021 Washington D.C. (International Christian Concern) – International Christian Concern (ICC) has learned that a Christian woman in Pakistan has been arrested for allegedly violating the country’s notorious blasphemy laws after she received a text message on WhatsApp. Following the arrest, the Christian woman’s family fled into hiding due to death threats from religious extremists.
Religionpersecution.org

14-Year-Old Christian Girl in Pakistan Abducted and Forcefully Converted

On July 28, Gulzar Masih went to pick up his 14-year-old daughter, Chashman, from school in Faisalabad. When Masih discovered is daughter was missing, he immediately reported the disappearance to local police. Days later, Masih received a video along with several documents claiming Chashman had run away and converted to...
AfricaWNMT AM 650

Ethiopia rights commission says 150 killed in attack in Oromiya

(Reuters) – Gunmen killed at least 150 people last week in western Ethiopia, the state-appointed Ethiopian Human Rights Commission said on Thursday, in what it described as an attack by an armed group on civilians from the Amhara ethnic group. The commission said that Eastern Wollega residents told its investigators...
gentside.co.uk

They found this coffin under a house... What was inside made their blood run cold

While working on a house in San Francisco a few years ago, workers made an astounding discovery. The body of a girl in a perfect state of preservation who had probably died more than a century ago was found in a metal box. She was most likely 2 years old at the time of her death, and this blonde little girl with pink cheeks and brand new clothes seemed to be sleeping a deep sleep in her sarcophagus, as if she would wake up at a moment’s notice.
WorldPopculture

Actress Arrested After Cops Raid Her Home and Allegedly Find Drugs

Pori Moni, a popular Bangladeshi movie star and model, was arrested during a drug raid earlier this month. Mori, 28, later claimed she was framed. After three rounds of questioning with the police, she was ordered to go back to jail on Saturday. Back on Aug. 4, members of the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy