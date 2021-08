There’s a battle for varsity spots looming on the Central College women’s cross country team and coach Joe Dunham is eager to watch how it unfolds. The Dutch return all top seven runners from last season’s young club, but Dunham already anticipates some newcomers muscling their way into the lineup. Sophomore Caroline McMartin won team MVP honors as a freshman and was pushed for the top spot by junior Mari Stein, who was also MVP as a rookie in 2019. McMartin gained American Rivers all-league distinction by placing 15th at the conference meet. Her 23:24 clocking at an Oct. 10 triangular at Waverly was the team’s fastest 6,000-meter time for the season.