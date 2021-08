From the moment the unforgettable Kristen Bell monologue debuted on millions of screens in the fall of 2007, it was clear Gossip Girl's place would be cemented in the pantheon of iconic teen television shows forever. Alongside other generation-defining juggernauts like 90210 or The Wonder Years, everything from the show's featured songs to its one-liners became pop culture touchstones—though nothing stood out like the characters on Gossip Girl and their corresponding, signature looks. The hair and makeup alone conveyed enough about their individual personalities that the characters' first names became a symbol for the real-life teens who identified with them. "I'm a Blair" or "I'm a Jenny" speaks volumes to large swaths of millennials. And now, with HBO's ultra-modern reboot, an entirely new generation is falling in with a fresh set of Upper East Side's most elite (and dramatic) high schoolers.