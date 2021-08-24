Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colorado State

Tradition Of Using Llamas To Carry Supplies For Leadville 100 Ultra Marathon In Colorado Continues

Posted by 
CBS Detroit
CBS Detroit
 6 days ago

LEADVILLE, Colo. (CBS4) — The Leadville 100 ultra marathon went off this weekend — with runners getting help from some four-legged friends. The race starts at over 10,000 feet and only goes up from there! The competitors need supplies to keep them going and they count on llamas to deliver them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35SLhT_0bbizwWk00
(credit: CBS)

For more than three decades, a herd of llamas has hauled supplies to the aid station at the top of Hope Pass — at 12,600 feet.

The aid station offers tired racers food, candy, electrolytes and medical care. They also pump, filter and chlorinate water out of Willis Creek for the runners.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30XkvQ_0bbizwWk00
(credit: CBS)

After the race is over, those hard working llamas pack about 3,000 pounds of gear back down.

Gary Carlton has been volunteering at the Hope Pass Aid Station for more than 15 years, bringing llamas from his 700-acre cattle farm in Strasburg up for the race.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
CBS Detroit

CBS Detroit

Detroit, MI
15K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit's local news, weather, sports from CBS 62. Eye On Detroit

 https://detroit.cbslocal.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Leadville, CO
Lifestyle
State
Colorado State
City
Strasburg, CO
Local
Colorado Pets & Animals
City
Leadville, CO
Leadville, CO
Pets & Animals
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marathon#Llamas#Race#The Hope Pass Aid Station
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
Colorado Stateouttherecolorado.com

Colorado's fantastic animals and where to find them

Just as it is a place of majestic landscapes, so Colorado is a place of majestic residents. When our human peers bore us, we escape for the wild and the abundant life found there. Elk? Their ranks in White River National Forest are among the highest in the world. Bighorn...
Colorado StateKDVR.com

A Taste of Colorado

A Taste of Colorado is back this year at a new location, 16th Street Mall and it runs Sept 4th through the 6th. And it goes from 11:30am to 7:30pm. The event, entertainment and kid activities are free. Watch the segment to see all the new vendors. For more information go to ATasteofColorado.com.
Posted by
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Rent a Room at this Scenic Mini Horse Farm in Southern Colorado

Airbnb offers travelers the chance to get away and stay at unique places all over the world. From treehouses and penthouses to cabins and suites, there are endless accommodation choices available to book through the travel website. For vacationers seeking an outdoorsy, Colorado escape (with some pretty adorable neigh-bors), Moe’s...
Colorado StateMontrose Daily Press

OUTDOORS: Paddling low water in Colorado River

Though a canoe handles differently than a folding kayak, the old Canoeing Merit Badge from my childhood has provided enough crossover skills to keep me on the rivers every summer since then. A paddle blade dipped into a moving river is certainly a two-edged sword. While it is one sure...
Lutsen, MNcookcountynews-herald.com

Will Surbaugh places 37 at Leadville

Lutsen mountain biker Will Surbaugh, 19, is young, but he’s already shown he can compete with some of the best competitive mountain biker riders on the planet. Recently Will placed 37th at the prestigious Stages Cycling Leadville Trail race held in Colorado. Will clocked 7:30:45 for the arduous, challenging race. He was third in his age group, and he was […]
Palisade, COPosted by
CBS Denver

Palisade Plunge Allows Mountain Bikers To Ride From Top Of Grand Mesa To Downtown Palisade

PALISADE, Colo. (CBS4) – The Town of Palisade and its partners recently celebrated the opening of the Palisade Plunge, a singletrack trail that starts at more than 10,700 feet at the top of the Grand Mesa then plunges down 6,000 feet to Palisade, which has an altitude of 4,700 feet. “The Palisade Plunge Trail is a unique and unforgettable trail experience, providing access to remote public lands while traversing stunning alpine to high desert terrain,” said Scott Winans in a news release. Winans is the President of the Colorado Plateau Mountain Bike Trail Association and member of the ORC Leadership Council. The 32...
Posted by
CBS Denver

Meadow Closures Begin Wednesday Through Oct. 31 During Elk Rutting Season

ESTES PARK, Colo. (CBS4) – The annual meadow closures begin Wednesday in Rocky Mountain National Park. Park officials want visitors to stay on designated trails and roadways during elk rutting season. (credit: CBS) The closures run from 5 p.m. to 10 a.m. every day through Oct. 31. Park officials extended the closure last year after so many visitors approached the elk once the closure was lifted. Colorado Parks and Wildlife and National Park officials urge people to stay away from wildlife all the time, not just during rutting season.
Kalispell, MTPosted by
The Daily Inter Lake

Sisters carry on family tradition of raising goats

The Brist family of Kila and Marion have ranched west of Kalispell for more than a century, and goats have been part of the operation for many decades. "We had Alpines [goats] on our family farm for 40 years," Madison Brist said. "Our grandparents, aunt and dad showed them and we wanted to keep up the tradition."
Colorado StateKDVR.com

COVID-19 continues to rise in Colorado; See rates for every county in the state here

DENVER (KDVR) — Concern is growing across the country as COVID-19 delta variant cases rise. In Colorado, numbers continue to go up. Over the last seven days, 35 counties have seen a rise in COVID-19 positivity, 23 have seen a decline in COVID-19 positivity, four counties haven’t had any movement and two counties have administered less than ten tests in the past week.
Animalsyalnews.com

Horse Farm Offers Riding, Lessons And Boarding

WATER VALLEY – A new business is opening this month that will offer fun for all ages. Oak Hill Farm will offer a wide variety of activities related to horses – trail riding, riding lessons and boarding. Nestled on 71 acres northeast of Water Valley off of County Road 224, the farm has a barn with brand new stalls and lengthy trails that meander through beautiful wooded bottoms and ridges.
Estacada, ORPosted by
Estacada News

For the love of llamas

Estacada's Tallmon family has run Hidden Oaks Llama Ranch on Southeast Currin Road for more than 20 years. Sharri Tallmon has seen many of the residents of Hidden Oaks Llama Ranch grow up. Tallmon, who runs the 50-acre farm at 30645 S.E. Currin Road with her family, has worked with many of the llamas from the moment they were born. "They're like my kids," she said, discussing the 60 llamas that reside on the farm. The oldest is 22 and the youngest is just several months. "They really do have their own personalities." The Tallmon family started Hidden Oaks Llama...
Aspen, COPosted by
BunnyPlaysHere Travel News

Aspen’s Unique Sanctuary

Nestled in the heart of Aspen, Colorado, the John Denver Sanctuary is a picturesque look at the Rocky Mountains. With views throughout the park highlighting the natural wonders of the area including flowing waters, intentional planting and wetlands, the park offers a peaceful retreat for all those wanting to unwind and unplug for a moment while visiting.
EnvironmentBay News 9

Pass-a-Grille bell keeper continues tradition despite storms

PASS-A-GRILLE BEACH, Fla — Sunset on Pass-a-Grille Beach is always accompanied by a long-standing tradition. The bell rining at nightfall is a tradition that not even a storm could break. What You Need To Know. Bell ringing accompanies sunset at Pass A Grille every night. Volunteer Keeper of the Bell...
Lake George, NYadirondackexplorer.org

Marathon swimmer dives into a rich Lake George tradition

At 8:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2020, Charlotte Brynn eased herself into the gently lapping waters of Lake George from the dock at Snug Harbor Marina in Ticonderoga. She was wearing a one-piece competitive-style bathing suit and a bathing cap, plus goggles and a glow stick tied to her suit.

Comments / 0

Community Policy