PHOENIX, AZ — The location in Phoenix is not to be missed if you're in the market for grilled food like me! Little Miss BBQ strives to offer the best of Central Texas-style barbecue while being the perfect addition to your day. The meat is smoked in smokers that were specially designed with years of experience to create amazing barbecue using AZ white oak, pecan, pistachio, and mesquite firewood. Their beef is sourced from a single rancher who we believe produces the best tasting beef in the US. In addition to Little Miss BBQ’s unique seasoning techniques, simple smokers, and clean burning flames, it’s their mission to highlight the high-quality beef, turkey, and pork without obscuring it with crazy sauces and weird flavors.